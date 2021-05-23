Kyle to consider preventive camping, begging measures

As more cities adopt anti-camping ordinances, Kyle City Council addressed its need to implement similar proactive measures. Councilmember Yvonne Flores-Cale requested the creation of a specific ordinance with the intent of eliminating camping and soliciting throughout the city. “After reviewing the City of Kyle ordinances and researching surrounding cities’ ordinances, I realized ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!