Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Kyle to consider preventive camping, begging measures

Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:00am

As more cities adopt anti-camping ordinances, Kyle City Council addressed its need to implement similar proactive measures. Councilmember Yvonne Flores-Cale requested the creation of a specific ordinance with the intent of eliminating camping and soliciting throughout the city. “After reviewing the City of Kyle ordinances and researching surrounding cities’ ordinances, I realized ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021