Kyle FY2024 budget passes

Kyle City Council unanimously approved the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 during their Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting, according to city officials.

In a press release Wednesday, officials announced that the $272.5 million budget covers serious investments in infrastructure and services while lowering the current property tax rate to $0.4693 per 100 dollars or taxable valuation –a decrease of $0.0389 or 7.65% from the City’s current adopted tax rate.

The previous property tax rate was $0.5083 per $100 taxable valuation.

Due to economic development, strong sales tax revenues and other fees, the owner of an average homestead valued at $338,506 will pay $123.57 per month in property tax to the City of Kyle.

The approved budget is based on goals identified by Council and staff during budget work sessions. Those priorities include increased street maintenance and rehabilitation, strategic planning, economic development, small business retention, increasing community engagement and enhancing public safety, officials stated.

This year’s Capital Improvements Program includes a total of $176.4 million in long-term investments in our city, which include: $31.1 million for downtown revitalization and $75,000 for a Downtown Façade Grant for businesses; $21.4 million in water system improvements; $2.3 million for the reconstruction of Goforth and Heidenreich and $1 million for increased street maintenance; $5.7 million for parks improvements; $4 million to create an Infrastructure Plan for development of retail centers and grocery stores on the East side of the city; $150,000 in small business support; 38 new positions throughout the city from police, public works, engineering and communications.

Another key component of the budget is the $55.8 million for the General Fund, that provides services like parks and recreation, public safety, planning and the Kyle Public Library.

Prior to the approved budget’s final passage, City Council conducted a total of five budget workshops that included public hearings where residents were able to communicate concerns about the budget. City Council also heard presentations from city staff on each department’s proposed budget.

According to the press release, the budget minimizes costs and fee increases during a high-inflation environment, prioritizing cost containment and organizational efficiency while ensuring the city’s goals are met based on public input from our annual community survey.

“This budget was crafted to address the priorities identified by our community over the past several months,” City Manager Bryan Langley said. “The City Council actively solicited public feedback throughout the budget process, and due to the input we received, significant enhancements have been proposed for public safety, street maintenance, and utility infrastructure. This budget reflects our commitment to investing for the future while addressing our needs today.”

The approved budget includes no increase in water service rates, wastewater service rates or storm drainage fees, and only a 2.52% increase in solid waste service rates per the City’s contract with Texas Disposal Systems. Other fees and charges for various city services remain the same.

The City of Kyle's portion of a homeowner’s property tax bill is only about 20% of the total tax bill based on current tax rates. The other 80% of the tax bill is for property taxes charged by the other taxing jurisdictions including the school district, Hays County, emergency services districts, Austin Community College, conservation and ground water districts, officials stated.

More information on the FY 2023-24 budget can be found at CityofKyle. com/FY2024.