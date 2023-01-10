Kyle Parks and Rec to host Spring Break Camp

The City of Kyle’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a spring break camp in March.

The Kyle Spring Break Camp will take place from March 13-17 between 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Krug Center, 101 S. Burleson St.

There are 20 spots available for 2nd-5th graders and 10 spots for kids entering 6-9th grade, the City of Kyle said. Registration for the Spring Break Camp is currently open and closes on Tuesday, March 7, or when all spots are filled.

The city said the registration cost is $100 for the week, per child. Parents and guardians can put a minimum $35 non-refundable deposit to hold their child’s spot for the spring break camp, which would be included in the overall fee. The city added that attendees are required to provide an additional one-time, non-refundable $30 registration fee per child which will cover the entire 2023 season, including its Summer Camp. There will not be discounts for multiple kids, the city said, adding that late fees will be added in the amount of $20 to any account with a remaining balance not paid by deadline.

Two daily snacks and supplies for daily activities will be provided through the $100 fee for the camp. Activities for the week include fishing at Lake Kyle, hiking the trails in Kyle and visits to Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park.

The Kyle Spring Break Camp does not supply breakfast or lunch. The city said each child will be required to bring a water bottle and a lunch each day. Lunches will not able to be refrigerated and campers’ lunches should contain an ice pack if it needs to be cooled.

To register for the Spring Break Camp, visit https://app.campdoc.com/!/dn/login?r=cityofkyle For more information, visit CityofKyle.com/SpringBreakCam