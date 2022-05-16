Kyle Police Department to host citywide cleanup

The Kyle Police Department will host a citywide Cleanup.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 21, at Gregg-Clarke Park from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The event is limited to the first 500 registered residents that fill out the sign-up form available in English and Spanish at CityofKyle.com/Cleanup. To participate, residents must sign up through the website. Signup will close on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. or when all spots are filled.

“Our aim with this event is to provide the community with an opportunity to dispose of any trash and unwanted items at no cost to them,” said Duarte Pamplona, Kyle Code Enforcement Officer. “This event also helps us get the word out about all the available resources we have for our residents to help keep their properties in compliance — including two bulk pickups per year and one free monthly drop off at the landfill. The cleanup is just one way we strive to build the relationship between Code Enforcement and the Community so that we can all work together to keep the City of Kyle a safe and beautiful place to live, which is the ultimate goal of Code Enforcement.”

This event is for Kyle city residential waste only. No commercial waste will be accepted and no U-Hauls, box trucks or trailers will be allowed.

Accepted materials

include:

Bagged trash

Metal

Mattresses

Attendees are asked to stack their loads with mattresses on the bottom, metal in the middle and bagged trash on top. Please secure loads with tarps and ratchet straps, as needed. Participants will be required to unload their own items.

Items that will NOT BE

ACCEPTED include:

Tires

Electronics

Recyclables

Household hazardous waste

Attendees can enter Gregg-Clarke Park from W. Center Street via Old Stagecoach Road. During the event, Gregg Road will be exit only and the USPS entrances and exits facing Gregg Road will be blocked.

For more information or to register for the event, go to CityofKyle.com/Cleanup.

Kyle utility customers have other options available year-round for waste disposal, including:

Two bulky pickups per year, up to three cubic yards, at no additional charge. To schedule, call TDS at 1-800-375-8375.

Up to 10 bags of additional yard waste can be picked up every other week with the green waste cart. The bags must be the approved brown outdoor paper bags for yard waste and must be placed next to green cart. Yard waste can include tree trimmings, yard clippings, branches, or brush.

One free monthly drop-off to the landfill per residential household, for up to 5 cubic yards. The TDS Landfill, located at 3016 FM 1327 in Creedmoor, is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tires are an extra fee of $8-$80, depending on size.

Household hazardous waste items such as paint, yard chemicals and cleaners, can be taken to the San Marcos Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 634 East Hopkins, on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about Kyle waste disposal resources, visit CityofKyle.com/Waste.