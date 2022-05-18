Kyle police make arrest in connection with tire slashings

Kyle police made an arrest after a multitude of vehicles had their tires slashed in the Woodlands and Cool Springs neighborhoods on Monday.

The Kyle Police Department arrested Russell Kershaw, 35, of Kyle, in connection with the tire slashings.

Officials said KPD dispatch began receiving calls early Monday morning regarding slashed tires — with the first call received from the 400 block of Evening Star at 3:48 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the address and later found more vehicles with tires slashed on multiple streets after checking the neighborhood, police said.

Officers contacted vehicle owners and took 31 reports for related incidents throughout the Woodlands and Cool Springs neighborhoods.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, another call was made for tire slashing. Police said a resident on Silver Springs Bend observed a man acting suspiciously and called 911. Officers responded to the call and found Kershaw in the process of slashing more tires.

KPD said it found an additional 16 tires had been slashed in the Cool Springs neighborhood during Monday night.

Kershaw was taken into custody for the 16 tires he had been found in the process of slashing and found the knife they believe was used in the incidents.

Police said an additional 31 incidents from earlier were added to his charges after reviewing video. Kershaw was booked into the Hays County Jail on two charges of Felony Criminal Mischief, a State Jail Felony.

Any residents with additional information concerning this or other related crimes are encouraged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.