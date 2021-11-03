Kyle voters reelect incumbent councilmember, runoff called

City of Kyle City Councilmember Michael Tobias, District 6, won his election Tuesday, while Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch's race will head to a runoff for District 5.

Tobias ran unopposed and won with 100% of the vote or 302 votes.

“Kyle can expect my continued dedication to the people and assisting our city to provide a better quality of life for our residents and support local businesses succeed,” Tobias said. “I want to be an advocate for our community on city council and help provide solutions for us all to prosper.”

Koch ran against challengers Leah Kaufman, Daniela Parsley and Donny Wills. While Koch received 36.19% of the vote or 642 votes, a runoff was called since Parsley received a close 27.56% of the vote or 489 votes.

“While serving as Mayor Pro Tem, I led Kyle to be one of the safest cities in Hays County, reallocated spending and invested heavily in infrastructure, roads, parkland and public safety,” Koch said. “I believe in pulling a council together, building consensus and working collaboratively to put the needs of the citizens of Kyle first.”

Parsley did not respond in time for comment.

Kyle City Council will set the runoff election for District 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Runoff elections are called when a candidate does not meet the required majority vote of 50% plus one vote.

Election results for the three-year term council seats will not be official until canvassed Tuesday, Nov. 9.