KZSM– Jingle Bells Rock at 104.1 FM

The small community station heard around the world is ringing its holiday bells loudly this year.

Mark Moniz, better known as “Metal Mark, the Godson of Heavy Metal” has been the driving force behind the annual collection of new toys being placed under the Christmas tree at 216 N. Guadalupe.

More specifically, in the front window display at the KZSM studio.

Donations are being accepted for the Toy Drive until Dec. 15, at which time they will be taken to the Southside Community Center.

Please help by bringing in your new unwrapped toys today.

The Toy Drive isn’t the only way KZSM 104.1 FM is getting in the holiday spirit. On Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9-11 a.m., the Jingle Bell 5K put on by San Marcos Sights and Sounds will feature a playlist shared with KZSM, and while participants accomplish their goals, they are encouraged with the music broadcast on KZSM being blasted from various Jeep Club members’ car radios.

Please visit the Sights and Sounds website for more information on how you can register, support, or attend this event and make 104.1 a preferred stop on your radio dial.

The holidays bring feelings of warmth, family friends, and loved ones gathering together and creating memories to last through the years.

It is our hope you will invite KZSM into your home, your car, your gatherings, and let us become part of your family traditions.

Our local programming features many holiday specials from the hosts that keep KZSM running, and you entertained.

We have “Bookmarked” (Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.) hosted by Priscilla Vance Leder, who is planning a live performance of her adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” read by other studio hosts.

“Friday Night with Care” (Fridays 8-10 p. m.) offers a “Homegrown Christmas Show” featuring holiday songs performed by the incredibly talented indie artists whose music you enjoy throughout the year.

You won’t hear many, just a select few of the traditional songs, with the two-hour special dedicated to our local singer/songwriters’ stories of Christmas– everything from how Santa ended up beside the highway in front of the Flying J truck stop to misunderstood Mrs. Claus’s perspective on the jolly old elf.

You’re encouraged to visit KZSM.org and check our local programming.

While there, hit the Donate Now button and share, as we share our love for what we do to keep you tuned in to our community.