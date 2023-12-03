KZSM–Offers local showcase for new variety of musical creativity

The more than twenty live music shows broadcast on 104.1 FM and KZSM.org represent a wide range of music– from time honored traditions like blues and Celtic to individual visions like Carlos Cedillo’s “Carlos Groove Box” (Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.).

On our newest music show, “Uncharted Frequencies” (Thursdays 3-4 p.m.), host Mitchell Blair features independent artists, “usually the ones who are mixing and mastering and doing all the vocals and trying to do basically everything themselves,” he explained. “I find it really impressive and interesting to bring on these people who have had anywhere from a couple of months to almost a decade of experience in the music industry and get their perspective on how they've gone about making their music, and how they've kind of created it into what they call their own.”

Mitchell said he seeks out music creators everywhere he goes, talking with street performers on the square, dropping into open mic nights at venues like The Porch, and checking out the Volstead Lounge in Austin.

As a student at Texas State, he also looks for music posted on the Texas State Story on Snapchat.

Some of his guests have performed and recorded regularly, and some have never performed before.

All appreciate the opportunity. “When I have people on, they’re always super excited,' he said.

If you are creating music, whether you’ve just begun or have years of experience, you can share your thoughts and your music, live or recorded, with Mitchell on “Uncharted Frequencies.”

You can contact him at MBAir.Prod@gmail. com to schedule a guest appearance.

“I learn something new with every show,” Mitchell observed.

Some guests have shown that “music is therapy for a lot of people, kind of an outlet for your soul, for your expression.”

For others, it’s “a whole lifestyle as well, where people are enveloped by the music from the moment they wake up to the moment they go to bed.”

Though their inspiration may differ, these artists are “all very true to themselves, very passionate, very consistent, very creative.”

Mitchell came to KZSM after meeting and talking to “The Wiz,” Station Manager Rob Roark, and has found a connection with the station.

“I couldn't be more happy with KZSM and the amount of family that they've been to me, and how helpful they've been in the process throughout everything. Awesome people, amazing people. They put on good music.”