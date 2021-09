KZSM.org, along with the City of San Marcos Downtown Association and Apogee Presents, offers the third concert in our Kissing Alley Summer Series, Thursday, September 16, 7-10 p.m., featuring Summer Rental and Window Shop. With roots in 50s and 60s rock and their own imagination, Summer Rental will create the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!