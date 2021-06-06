KZSM — Listening to your community

Here at KZSM.org, we identify ourselves as “true community radio” not only because we present programming for the community, according to our mission to educate, engage, enlighten, and entertain, but also because we feature voices from the community—radio hosts and guests from San Marcos and beyond.

“Revolving Door,” Sundays 6-8 p.m., features music by local artists, often recorded but sometimes live, especially now as we cautiously return to the studio. Local bands send their work to kzsmsanmarcos@gmail.com, and host Rob Roark plays selections and often invites artists for interviews. Mark Moniz, host of “Metal Mark Live,” Thursdays 10 p.m.-midnight, also seeks out input from local groups. CDs arrive at our studio addressed to “The Godson of Heavy Metal,” destined for play on Moniz’s show.

At KZSM.org, the voice of the community talks as well as sings. Fridays from 7-8 p.m. the versatile Roark extends his vision of the true purpose of community radio—"to give the voices to people,” by hosting “We the People,” along with cohost Quad-D. They interview local elected officials, candidates for office, neighborhood activists, and others who care about the life of our community.

Other talk shows express the creative side of San Marcos. “Bookmarked”

(Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.), features local poets and novelists, along with a range of thoughtful and astute readers. On alternate Fridays from 6-7 p.m., you can hear the voices of visual and other creative artists from this area. “Creator’s Corner,” hosted by Mandi Miller, showcases the San Marcos Art League, the oldest arts organization in San Marcos. “Martian Message” is created by the eclectic cooperative Studio San Martian. According to owner Kelsey Huckaby, the group serves “not only artists, but community members with different interests, including music, gardening, and yoga.

KZSM.org also celebrates the witty, imaginative voices of our community with broadcasts produced by graduates of Texas State’s Theatre Department. On “Reel Movies” (Tuesdays 8-9 p.m.), Josh Davis and his guests talk about films that exist only in their fertile imaginations. Sundays 9-10 p.m. “The Pork Walks at Midnight,” as Mitchell Oden and friends spoof the noir genre with their own brand of improvisational comedy. Following them, from 10 p.m. to midnight, the “Swamp Gas Uggos,” Jordan Pilkenton and Lexi Morris, speculate on unexplained phenomena and “all things that go bump in the night.”

If you would like to add your voice to these, contact us—kzsmsanmarcos@gmail.com.