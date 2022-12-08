Above, Santa greets the crowd at the LBJ Museum annual Christmas program. Daily Record photos by Zoe Gottlieb
LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosts annual Christmas Program
The LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosted its annual Christmas Program on Wednesday, where Santa Claus made an appearance. Students from Bowie Elementary School performed Christmas carols during the event. Mayor Jane Hughson and Santa lit up the museum's Christmas tree.
Above, students sing at Wednesday's program.
Above, Santa takes photos with attendees.