Above, Santa greets the crowd at the LBJ Museum annual Christmas programDaily Record photos by Zoe Gottlieb

LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosts annual Christmas Program

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 7:31pm
Thursday, December 8, 2022

The LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosted its annual Christmas Program on Wednesday, where Santa Claus made an appearance. Students from Bowie Elementary School performed Christmas carols during the event. Mayor Jane Hughson and Santa lit up the museum's Christmas tree.

Above, students sing at Wednesday's program.

Above, Santa takes photos with attendees. 

