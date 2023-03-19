LBJ Museum of San Marcos will host its spring lecture

The LBJ Museum is hosting a spring lecture this month. The lecture features Jean Schuler, author of At the Table with LBJ and Lady Bird: History, Humor, and True Texas Recipes. The event begins with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the lecture at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public however we ask that you register through the museum’s website at lbjmuseum. com.

Schuler is a graduate of the University of Texas and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Throughout the book, she analyzes how food connects people through culture and memory. By sharing menus, events, weddings and hilarious anecdotes from the lives of LBJ and Lady Bird. Along with these pieces of their life, Schuler adds homestyle illustrations throughout the book, illuminating the distaff side of the 36th presidential administration.

Linda Rodriguez, board vice president, said, “Foodies, cookbook collectors and historians will enjoy this whimsical collection of recipes from LBJ and Lady Bird's White House years. Mixing morsels of history with classic and contemporary recipes, Jean Schuler recounts social justice issues and Lady Bird's turbulent train stop tour through the South, among many other events.” She added that in addition to writing, Schuler is an artist who provides illustrations that grace each page.

