League of Women Voters to conduct youth voter education and registration project

This spring, the League of Women Voters of Hays County is reaching out to eligible youth voters in Hays County between 18 and 25 years of age to register to vote and to learn more about the importance and process of voting.

As part of the project, the League is offering high schools, colleges and other organizations working with the youth a short presentation on the process of voting followed by distribution of voter registration cards.

Certified Volunteer Deputy Registrars will then deliver the completed registration cards to the Hays County Elections office. By law, high schools are required to offer voter registration opportunities to their students twice a year. League members said they can tailor the program to best meet each school’s or organization’s needs and schedule and hope this program will be of particular value to all the high schools across the county.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering everyone to fully participate in this democracy.

To participate or learn more about this valuable program, please email us at outreach@lwvhaysco.com.