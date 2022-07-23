Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo submitted by League of Women Voters of Hays County

League of Women Voters of Hays County announces new board members

Sat, 07/23/2022 - 2:43pm
Submitted by League of Women Voters of Hays County
Saturday, July 23, 2022

The League of Women Voters of Hays County announced a new board, effective June 2022. Pictured above, board members, from left to right: Laurie O’Donnell, VP Membership; Marilyn Minnaar, CO-VP Voter Services; Margaret Lindsay, Director; Mary Earls, President;  Sheryl Davis, Co-VP Voter Services; Helen Lowman, VP Programs; Teresa Carbajal Ravet, Past President; and Charles Minnaar, Treasurer. 

