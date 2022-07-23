League of Women Voters of Hays County announces new board members

The League of Women Voters of Hays County announced a new board, effective June 2022. Pictured above, board members, from left to right: Laurie O’Donnell, VP Membership; Marilyn Minnaar, CO-VP Voter Services; Margaret Lindsay, Director; Mary Earls, President; Sheryl Davis, Co-VP Voter Services; Helen Lowman, VP Programs; Teresa Carbajal Ravet, Past President; and Charles Minnaar, Treasurer.