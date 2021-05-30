Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Legislation creating new district court in Hays County passes

Sun, 05/30/2021 - 5:00am

A new District Court will soon be created in Hays County following the passing of House Bill 3774, Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) announced Thursday. HB 3774, the Office of Court Administration Omnibus Bill by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano), awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature. “This new court will help ensure that caseloads are ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021