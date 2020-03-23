Letter from the publisher: Daily Record to make temporary print changes

As our local businesses struggle during this challenging time in our nation/state’s history, many have been forced to be creative with their business model to ensure a bright tomorrow.

We at the San Marcos Daily Record are not immune to this struggle and ask you, our faithful readers, to bear with us as we make some temporary changes.

Beginning March 31, we will suspend the print edition of our Tuesday and Wednesday papers. This change will continue through the month of April with plans to resume on May 5. However, that does not mean you won’t receive the dependable local news you’ve come to rely on. You will still be able to access the Tuesday and Wednesday newspapers digitally on the Daily Record website. If you are a current subscriber you should be receiving a link in your email “inbox” when the digital edition is published. You can also receive up-to-date information immediately by signing up to receive our free news blast, Record Daily Update.

We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times and ask for your patience. If you have trouble accessing your account digitally, please email Karen George at: kgeorge@sanmarcosrecord.com; Ronda Young, ryoung@sanmarcosrecord.com; or Lance Winter at lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com.

Lance Winter

Publisher,

San Marcos Daily Record