Library to host Stronger Together Resource and Volunteer Fair

The San Marcos Public Library will hold its sixth annual Stronger Together Resource and Volunteer Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will feature nearly 40 local nonprofit agencies working together to address issues around education, housing, health, the river and the environment, pets and animals and the arts.

“This is a networking event for local area organizations,” workforce librarian Deborah Carter said. “It’s a way to discover complementary services. A variety of organizations will attend with a huge array of services. Some of the larger ones will be present such as the Hays County Food Bank, Community Action, Hands of Hope, the Calaboose Museum, Centro and the Mermaid Society.”

The resource and volunteer fair aims to help organizations and individuals connect to find services and volunteer opportunities within the community. The event will also feature free haircuts as well as flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines.

Organizations wishing to attend this community outreach event can contact Deborah Carter at dcarter@sanmarcostx.gov. The event is free to the public and no registration is required. For more information, visit the SMPL website at sanmarcostx.gov/Library.