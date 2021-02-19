Lift Station Generator Failure Causes Wastewater Spill

Approximately 1 million gallons of wastewater overflowed into the San Marcos River early Thursday morning following a generator failure, the City of San Marcos announced Friday.

The city said the generator failure occurred at its main wastewater lift station — located near River Road and the Interstate 35 frontage road.— which moves sewage to the treatment plant.

According to the city’s monitoring system, approximately 1 million gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into the river. The city said the overflow happened near the piping ear next to the river.

City crews fixed the problem Thursday afternoon. As of publication, the city said the lift station and wastewater treatment plant are operating normally.

Downstream utilities and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality have notified, the city added.

The city notified the public with the following notice as required by Texas Administrative Code §319.303:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

This story has been updated since first publication.