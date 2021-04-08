LINING UP FOR SHOTS

San Marcans and Hays County residents continue to get vaccinated with nearly 38,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Thursday, the DSHS reports that 64,966 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, or 35.43% of eligible adults, while 37,853 have been fully vaccinated — 20.64%. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

The DSHS states that 75.69% of Hays County residents 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 55.57% of those in the same age group are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

As of April 5, 17,788 San Marcos residents in the zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 9,286 are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS

All Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Hays County visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 8,591,350 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 5,063,173 are fully vaccinated.

Hays County COVID-19 update

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 17,446 total COVID-19 cases, including 491 active cases as of Thursday.

The county has recorded 240 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease within its boundaries. There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 805 total hospitalizations. The local health department has reported 16,715 recoveries.

The local health department recently announced that it would not provide daily weekday COVID-19 updates. It will release full data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But its COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated Monday through Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,415,822 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,013 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 2,856 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,542 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,288 among students and 254 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 106 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported no active COVID-19 cases among students for the week of March 29.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.