Lions Club honors Galván's 100 years, hosts 170 clubs from across the state

“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality” - Warren Bennis Such was the focus this past weekend at the Texas Lions Leadership Forum as more than 170 club members from across the state gathered at Embassy Suites and Conference Center here.

More than 35 breakout training sessions focused on areas like motivating members, goal setting, diversity, mentoring programs and leading volunteers.

Featured speakers included Past International Lions President Jimmy Ross, International Director T.J. Tijerina of San Antonio and Past International Director Joe Picone.

The forum is being hosted by the San Marcos Lions Club, and club leaders hope to make it an annual San Marcos event.

“It is our honor to be able to bring Lions from across Texas to San Marcos to learn from one another and to enjoy the wonderful things San Marcos has to offer,” club leaders said