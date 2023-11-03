Local bank offers district's children incentive to achieve

The Sunflower Bank of San Marcos routinely offers to give a portion of its business proceeds to the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, through a company initiative that bank officials said rewards customers while at the same time provides a monetary bonus to many of the district's high achieving students.

SMCISD Superintendent Michael Cardona was at the bank recently to pick up a substantial check, the proceeds of which are meant to support local schools.

Sunflower Bank Branch Manager Jesse Ramos said that the bank, located at 403 S. Stagecoach Trail, gives back to the school district and its students by utilizing what he called the ABC Program.

Sunflower Bank does this at all of their locations. The branch manager is responsible for choosing the schools that benefit. Ramos said he preferred it go to the whole district rather than choosing just one school– an equitable decision.

“Twice a year they turn in their report cards to us, and we pick five kids,” Ramos said. “They get $10 for every A. The kids get that and then the school district gets a match,” adding that the district is rewarded with five dollars for each new Elevation Checking account from Sept. 1 of this year to Aug. 31 of next year.

Also, the school district receives two cents for every registered debit card swipe on qualifying transactions, which can quickly add up.

According to the bank’s website, the program used to occur in the first quarter of each year but has expanded to a year-round program as of 2020. The program supports education in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas. It stated that the funds raised through the program can be used to purchase supplies, laptops, software, books, new curriculum, among other things.

“The ABC Program is an important way that we partner with local educational and financial literacy initiatives everywhere we serve,” Sunflower Bank Executive Chairman Mollie Carter said. “Providing much-needed support to local schools and encouraging academic achievement in our youth is one way we create possibility for our communities.”

Ramos said the bank encourages the students, kindergarten through 12th grade, to drop off their report cards at every bank location. No purchase is necessary to participate.

He said there will be a raffle that determines the winner. The lucky students will earn $10 for every A on their report card up to $100, and the school district will receive a matching payment. He advised people to drop off the report cards from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, and the drawing will occur on Jan. 4, 2024.

To learn more about the program go to sunflowerbank. com/about-us/ community-involvement/ abc-program-for-education/ .