Local businesses find unique ways to operate during coronavirus pandemic

"Necessity is the mother of invention." It's a proverb that's been repeated countless times when the need for something becomes essential and folks are forced to find ways of achieving it.

In the case of the COVID-19 crisis, San Marcos businessmen and women have been forced to find unique ways to continue business that not only supports their staff but at the same time provides a needed service to the community.

Anyone who knows Gloria Suarez, matriarch at Victory Cleaners, knows she's a woman of few words. But she also has a reputation of reigning supreme at the sewing machine.

Since the virus outbreak, Gloria, her daughter Maricella and niece Alex Martinez have done their best to continue business as usual but offering a new service — reusable masks.

"A customer came in and asked if we'd make her a mask; she works at a truck stop and it's dusty, so she needed it," said Maricella. "As it happened the virus began at the same time, and we thought offering reusable masks would be helpful to others."

So, much like an assembly line, the staff began making masks. Those that couldn't sew cut out the material, still others would iron it until the finished product was complete — in about 30 minutes.

"We modified it along the way," Alex said. "The original masks didn't come with a wire, but the new ones do — so it will fit better around the nose and chin; more of a custom fit."

The masks only costs $7.50 and come in a variety of colors and patterns. They're available in all their locations.

Serving curbside

They're calling it a "Quarantine Kit;" whatever you call it Monte Sheffield and his staff/family at Palmer's Restaurant are succeeding.

A little more than a week ago, Sheffield announced to loyal patrons what they were doing to keep diners safe. It was around the same time he began making a special offer.

If you didn't want to brave the long lines at the grocery store and worry about social distancing, he had the solution: A Quarantine Kit.

"We're in a world of uncertainty, we are doing our best to put everyone at ease through providing needs," said Monte. "This Quarantine Kit came from our meat specialist Russell Richter. He came up with the idea and we adjusted to what would work and sold out in two hours."

Monte said it's frustrating not being able to have guests dine in and exceed their expectations.

"Restaurateurs that do it right are similar to an artist, we just don't have our customary pallet to paint on," he said.

"Our hearts go out to all small, especially local businesses. We all need day-to-day income to continue to put their incredible signature touches on the community."

Check Palmer's website for special offers.

Martha Love and her husband John, (far right) pick up an order to go from Palmer's Restaurant known as a "Quarantine Kit." Kristin, Monte and Fallon Sheffield, owners of the locally owned eatery, came up with the idea as a way to fight back against the COVID-19 Virus by preparing delicious meals for customers to take home and enjoy.

Getting handy with the sanitizer

With the increased awareness for both our health and those around us, MedPark Pharmacy began making hand sanitizer at its compounding lab. Their hand sanitizer contains 75% or more of ethanol (most commercial hand sanitizers contain 62-70%) and will be available for sale upon request.

"You and your family's health and safety are important to us, and we are proud to serve the San Marcos Community. We are happy to help serve our community during these uncertain times," owner Robert Record said in a release.

MedPark Pharmacy is taking several measures to aid in infectious disease control and will be following all current CDC Guidelines when disinfecting the pharmacy.

Hand sanitizer is available for MedPark Pharmacy's current customers for and any new precipitations transferred to MedPark Pharmacy will receive a complimentary bottle. Limit one per customer.

Middleton keeping it clean

One local brewery is also helping by distributing 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, which is purchased industrially. Keeping all equipment sanitized is crucial in the making of beer and ale, which is why the brewery has so much of it on hand.

“We’re giving it away in ¾ oz. bottles, repurposing and repackaging to regular people,” said Carl Rabenaldt, co-owner and executive manager of Middleton Brewing.

The isopropyl is purchased in 7-gallon buckets and repackaged in spray bottles for use by nursing homes, the sheriff’s department and others.

“It’s great to see everyone pulling together to help people anyway we can,” Rabenaldt said.

Anyone can pick up sanitizer from 2 to 8 p.m. except Tuesday and Wednesday when they are closed. They still sell beer, but the profits go to the employees who are getting their regular pay.

“We made that commitment early on,” Rabenaldt said. “Come by and get sanitizer. We’ll continue to buy as long as we can.”

Middleton Brewing is located at 101 Oakwood Loop, right off Ranch Road 12. Phone number 512-847-3435.

Gary Zupancic contributed to this report.