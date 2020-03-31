Local hospitals, clinics take steps to fight COVID-19

As cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Hays County it’s important to note several of those that have contracted the virus have recovered.

In the meantime, should you feel like you have symptoms, it’s recommended by Central Texas Medical Center and other local medical affiliates, like Baylor Scott and White, to follow the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other health and governmental officials.

Late Friday, Baylor Scott & White issued a statement that its medical centers in Buda, Austin Oak Hill and Lakeway recently moved to a “no visitor” policy to protect the safety of its patients and staff, in accordance with new local regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be offering limited exceptions to the policy, including one parent, spouse or caretaker over the age of 16 for a pediatric patient, patients with disabilities or impairments, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures and patients requiring end-of-life care,” a release read.

Many of the supplies and staff have been redeployed to other Baylor Scott & White locations throughout the region to fight the virus. Clinics in San Marcos, Kyle and Austin Southwest have temporarily closed.

“However, we’re still available to help with your medical needs through a virtual care option, if appropriate,” the release continued.

CTMC issued similar remarks stressing its commitment to the health and safety of its team members, patients and community.

“Special procedures and precautions have been activated to prepare our hospital and care sites for COVID-19, such as increased screening measures, staffing contingency plans and supply protocols,” said Brian Betsworth, manager of public relations and marketing for CTMC. “Our hospital and care sites follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are working closely with health agencies as the situation evolves to ensure best-practice care based on the continuing developments.”

He said as they continue to proactively implement precautions to ensure the safety for their patients, team members, providers and community, they want to emphasize they do not have onsite testing capabilities for COVID-19, and refer to the CDC guidelines for the latest information.

Our Neighbor

Up the road in Kyle Ascension Seton said its sites are prepared to screen patients.

“All Ascension Seton sites of care are prepared to screen and assess COVID-19 patients, per national guidelines,” said Danielle Hall, public relations manager of Ascension Texas in Austin. “Depending on the acuity of care needed, patients may be transferred to the most appropriate Ascension Seton site of care.”

She added that individuals who feel they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Ascension Seton hotline for screening. It’s available 6 a.m. to midnight, the hotline is staffed by triage RNs who will respond to public questions and implement the most up-to-date screenings and protocols to guide patients to the most appropriate care setting, including staying at home, virtual care or in-person testing at one of our Ascension Texas COVID-19 testing centers. The Ascension Texas hotline is 1-833-919-1680.

The County

According to Hays County officials, other private doctor offices, urgent care units and stand-alone ERs can test. But, it’s important to note to call ahead the medical office of your choice. There patients will be interviewed about their symptoms and a decision if a further course of treatment, such as testing is needed.

During Tuesday’s commission’s court meeting Judge Ruben Becerra announced that he had arranged to receive 2,000 COVID-19 testing kits to be given to local healthcare personnel through the local health department. Residents can call the hotline at 512-393-5525 to ask about symptoms, possible testing and self-isolation, etc.