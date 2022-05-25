Local leaders speak at SMTX 2022 Citywide update

City officials, employees and community members gathered for the SMTX 2022 Citywide Update at the San Marcos Activity Center on Tuesday evening.

The event saw various city departments and representatives including the Public Works Department, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and several more set up with booths and displays with information and opportunities for the community

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter also had its adoption trailer at the event filled with furry friends available for adoption.

Before introducing Mayor Jane Hughson, Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes asked to hold a moment of silence following the mass shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

“I stand there with a smile on my face but it's really difficult this evening to do that knowing what is happening is just too close to home for all of us in Uvalde,” Reyes said.

Following the moment of silence, Reyes recognized the various city departments in attendance and their contributions to the city.

“We're so proud to have representatives from nearly every city department here tonight, represented to showcase the services, programs and initiatives that they've worked so hard to provide,” Reyes said.

“After two years of virtual and distance events, it's nice to be back in person for the celebration of San Marcos and to share all the amazing things San Marcos has to offer,” Hughson said. “Whether that's shopping at a local business, grabbing a bite at a local restaurant, floating the river, catching a movie, or concert in the downtown square or in the park. I'm proud of the role the city and its employees have played in engaging, educating and empowering the citizens of San Marcos throughout the past year.”

Hughson further thanked the city and its employees for their work in the community throughout the pandemic. The mayor also thanked the city councilmembers Alyssa Garza, Shane Scott, Maxfield Baker, Mark Gleason and Jude Prather along with Reyes and her team, Assistant City Manager Joe Pantalion, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp and Interim Assistant City Manager, Laurie Moyer.

“When people tell me I'm doing a good job as mayor, I tell them we have over 700 employees who are doing a good job every day,” Hughson said.

Above, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson speaks to a crowd during SMTX 2022— a citywide update at the San Marcos Activity Center on Tuesday.

Throughout Hughson’s presentation, videos were played showcasing the accomplishments and updates regarding various city departments and programs including the Parks and Recreation Department, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, the Planning and Development Services Department and the San Marcos Public Library.

Hughson spoke of awards received by the city including the Planning and Engineering Department securing the 2022 Great Street in Texas Designation for the CM Allen Parkway redesign and the city being named a hub for innovation and industry as well as a great place to retire.

“As we celebrate our many achievements and highlight our really great attributes, it's easy to see why San Marcos continues to be recognized as a leader throughout the state,” Hughson said.

Following Hughson’s speech, Reyes introduced Dr. Michael Cardona, San Marcos Consolidated ISD Superintendent to give an update on the district.

“Everybody knows, the city is very reliant on the students we produce, the citizens we produce and the kids that graduate. Whether they want to go career or they want to go military, or they want to go college, it's our responsibility to get them ready for whichever pathway, there are multiple pathways to be successful,” Cardona said.

Above, San Marcos Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona addresses the crowd.

According to Cardona, the dual language program is now pre-K through fifth grade and will be entering sixth grade as of next year.

There are currently 500 students on the dual language pathway and will be leaving middle school with Spanish I, II and Geometry completed. Cardona also spoke of the different programs and pathways available for students to choose from.

“Everything from advanced robotics to coding to gaming to computer science to CNA, EMT certification cosmetology, welding, HVAC, electrical. We are a one-stop-shop here in San Marcos,” Cardona said.

Cardona added that there will be 20 students graduating in the dual credit program with their associates degree and 90 dual credit students in the class behind them.

Mike Doyle, Director of Federal and State Programs gave a presentation on school finance and how Texas school funding is derived from local, state and federal funds and how those local funds are derived from property tax.

Doyle ultimately explained that due to the increase in property values, local share of property taxes are able to contribute more funding, than the state share. Therefore, the district has seen a reduction in the contribution from the state.

“As that local share weight continues to go down, if it gets down to a certain point, the state basically recognizes that you’re a property-rich district, and that you have not only gained enough property taxes to fund what you needs are for your schools, students and all the operations within the school, but you've exceeded that limit,” Doyle said. “And so not only will they reduce that state share, but actually will actually zero out and then whatever property tax that you collect in excess is what the state will then pull back from the district and that's what they push out to other school districts to ensure that they're meeting their threshold.”

According to Doyle, the more students coming to San Marcos CISD, the bigger the “bucket” is.

“If it gets too heavy, then the state comes in and takes the money out of the local care to put back in their care to balance you back out, which we are getting real close to the San Marcos, with a population with a population that 78% economically disadvantaged, our appraisal values are going up so fast, that we will become a recaptured district in a few years, meaning the state will take money will reduce the amount,” Cardona said.

Following the presentations, attendees were invited to walk around the booths and ask any questions they may have for the city departments and representatives.