Local Texas Army National Guard troops to deploy

Military deployments are not limited to warzones. Soldiers can be sent all over the world for various reasons. No matter the mission or location of deployment, they appreciate the support of the community. It is a difficult job that many are unable or unwilling to do but are benefited by in every way. The 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) is located in San Marcos.

While specific details couldn't be shared, it is expected to be a ninemonth deployment to Europe.

“We are deploying to be a deterrent to any aggression in Europe,” Lt. Col. Timothy “TJ” Clifton, 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment battalion commander, said. “4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS) will provide stability in Europe by providing long range precision fires and partnerships with allied nations.”

Clifton said it’s important that the community support local military men and women.

“They get to see the people that are willing to do what is necessary to maintain peace within, not just other regions, but the ripple effect it has on our country,” Clifton said.

The 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment will be having a Deployment Casing Ceremony at 10 a.m. Sat. Jan. 27 at the Rattler Stadium at San Marcos High School. The recommended attire for the event for military personnel is a duty uniform and for civilians is business casual.

Clifton said that Maj. Gen. Win Burkett will be the guest speaker, and there may be elected officials speaking as well.

Burket is currently

Timothy “TJ” Clifton Commander of the 36th Infantry Division and has had 30 assignments and eight promotions during his time in the military, according to the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau website.

Clifton said the deployment for the 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment will be the third HIMARS rotation to Europe and the first National Guard rotation. The HIMARS are long range missile and rocket fires, which according to the Executive Gov website are Mounted on the family of medium tactical vehicles five-ton truck. It carries either a six-pack of or a single Army Tactical Missile System. HIMARS attacks can launch a single 1.7-ton projectile known as the Tactical Missile with a range of up to 310 kilometers.

According to the Texas Military Department, the 133rd Field Artillery was organized in June 1917, as the First Texas Field Artillery and was later renamed. It served overseas during the First World War but did not see combat. The regiment served in World War II as part of the 36th Infantry Division beginning on November 25, 1940. In November 2019, the 4th Battalion deployed to the Middle East for Operation Inherent Resolve, which was the regiment's first deployment since WWII. The battalion returned to the United States in Sept. 2020. During its deployment, s o l d i e r s conducted operations in Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Yemen, and fired a total of 87 missions in support of U.S. combat operations.

To learn more about the 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment go to https:// tmd.texas.gov/4th-battalion- 133rd-field-artillery- regiment