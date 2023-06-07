LOOKING FOR A JOB?

Job Fair makes face to face application process a reality

Fifteen different employers were out searching for future candidates at the Job Fair hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership at the Hilton Garden Inn. There were a variety of job types and skill levels, so there was something for everyone.

Christus Health had a booth at the event. Program Managers Nancy Reyes and Nancy Rios attended.

“Sometimes it helps to talk to a real person, and that's why we’re here to help bridge that communication gap,” Rios said.

Rios said they’re looking for applicants that are motivated and willing to learn. “We are looking to fill all of our hospitals with people that are eager to work,” Rios said.

As far as what Christus Health is looking for on a resume or cover letter depends on the position that is being applied for, but similar experience is certainly a plus, they said.

“We’re very customer based, of course. All of our positions require you to be good with patients or customers in general, so that’s a big one,” Reyes said. Oftentimes, with Christus one might be required to work the night shift, so they said they are looking for flexibility as well.

Find a list of available jobs for Christus Health at careers. christushealth.org.

Commercial Metals Company was represented by Human Resources Business Partner Josh Elliott and Recruiter Anne Hernandez. According to their website, CMC is a company that works with mill products, metal recycling, fabrication and performance steel, construction services and fence posts.

Hernandez said that they provide training.

“Our only requirements are that you have to be 18, and you have to be willing to work. We don’t even require a high school education,” Hernandez said. Elliot said they are looking for hardworking, eager individuals.

Elliot said there is no particular interview answer that they are looking for, but they pay attention to the eagerness of the candidate.

“Are they asking questions back? Are they wanting to know more? Are they engaging?” Elliot said. Hernandez said that they are also looking for applicants that can work in a team setting.

Hernandez said that two items stick out to her on a resume. “We look for what relevant experience they have. We do also look at longevity,” Hernandez said.

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Kyle was represented by the Human Resources Director Michelle Martinez.

Martinez said she is primarily looking for nurses and night staff–candidates with reliability and experience. “It’s a rehabilitation hospital so we really need someone that has that level of experience. It doesn’t compare to nursing homes and things of that nature,” Martinez said.

Martinez said that an open schedule is key. On a resume, she said she is looking for strong availability and a good work ethic. She said she would like an applicant that will be able to jump right in and treat patients like family. “Think about it; You have your grandma there in the hospital and you’re working all day, you want to make sure that your family member is in good hands,” Martinez said. Apply for PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital at this link pamhealthcareers. com/jobs.

The city of Kyle was represented by Human Resources Generalist Taylor Bennett and Human Resources Assistant Alex Taylor. They said they are looking to fill a variety of positions. “Right now we’re looking for mainly our entry level roles. Our public works division, streets, utilities, a little bit for our dispatch team - 911 operators, and then some of our administrative teams like assistant city engineer, compensation analyst and division manager,” Bennett said.

Bennett said the focus is on finding a candidate that exemplifies their core values. “We believe that we can train somebody in these positions to come in and do these jobs, but they really need to emulate our core values which are knowledge, a yes-attitude, leading edge and employee accountability,” Bennett said.