Main Street honors downtown businesses

The businesses, partners and volunteers that bring life and activity to the downtown recently received some love from The San Marcos Main Street Program.

At the program’s 8th Annual Love Downtown Awards, held Friday, Feb. 24, recognition and awards were presented in several categories including the Business of the Year. That honor went to The Halal Project, a family-owned and operated restaurant that features Middle Eastern cuisine. Co-owners Anwar Ali Thabatah and Mohammad Othman Zakzok opened their restaurant, located at 312 University Drive, across from Texas State University in October 2022.

In a telephone interview, Zakzok said the choice of sites was helped by a family member purchasing property in San Marcos.

Zakzok said he learned of the top finish the night of the presentation.

“I was surprised with all of the love and appreciation since opening in the area,” he said. The restaurant serves a wide clientele, “a good mix,” ZakZok said. He noted that approximately 40 staff are employed there. When asked what his personal menu favorite was, he said, “I would say Chicken Shawarma over Rice.”

The event also acknowledge the many contributions of merchants and volunteers who the program said work tirelessly to foster a unique and culturally lively downtown, providing a destination where residents and visitors alike may eat, be entertained and celebrate the finer points of San Marcos.

“We are fortunate that Downtown San Marcos is home to such an incredible business community,” said Downtown Manager Josie Falletta. “We appreciate all of the community members who submitted nominations and helped us recognize these businesses, partners, and volunteers.”

The Downtown Legend award went to Bobcat Quickie. This award recognizes a business that has been in operation for 10 years or more and whose contributions have shaped the fabric of Downtown San Marcos.

The Outstanding New Business award went to Jax Burgers. This business was honored for being in operation for two years or less but in that time has contributed to the economic growth and quality of life in Downtown San Marcos.

Blind Salamander Cantina was the recipient of the Innovation Award, presented to an individual, business or organization which has done something new and exciting. This award recognizes that the recipient is an activator and advocate for downtown and ambassador for the community.

Named Partner of the Year was the San Marcos Planning and Development Services Department for its support of the downtown and the Main Street Program.

In one of the most important categories of the ceremony, the Kelly Franks Award for Volunteer of the Year, was presented to Texas State University’s Delta Sigma Phi. To be honored in this category, the individual or organization is one that has shown itself to be dedicated with both time and energy to downtown projects, initiatives and events. The award is named after Kelly Franks, Main Street Manager for over 20 years.

Nominations for this year’s honors closed in February. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges. According to program officials, San Marcos in 1986 was designated an official Main Street City by the Texas Historical Commission and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Today it is one of the oldest Main Street programs in Texas.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed downtown breathe energy back into our community,” said Falletta. “We are honored to recognize the businesses, organizations and volunteers who are responsible for making downtown vibrant and encourage the public to support their favorite businesses by nominating them for an award.”

Last year honorees included Zelicks Icehouse for Business of the Year, Pho Tran 88 for Outstanding New Business and Vagabond Vintage for Downtown Legend or mainstreet@sanmarcostx. gov.