MAN AND MACHINE: Airshow captivates crowd at this year’s Go Wheels Up! Texas

Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! Texas drew a crowd at the San Marcos Regional Airport for a day full of entertainment, a car show and airshow on Saturday.

The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team headlined this year’s airshow.

The event also featured Aftershock! — a jet-powered vintage fire truck (pictured above).

The airshow (pictured above) included the aerobatics skills of Adam Baker, Spanky Gallaway, and the Shetterly Squadron.