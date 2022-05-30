Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team (pictured above) headlined this year’s airshow.Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

MAN AND MACHINE: Airshow captivates crowd at this year’s Go Wheels Up! Texas

Mon, 05/30/2022 - 5:27pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, May 30, 2022

Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! Texas drew a crowd at the San Marcos Regional Airport for a day full of entertainment, a car show and airshow on Saturday.

The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team headlined this year’s airshow.

The event also featured Aftershock! — a jet-powered vintage fire truck (pictured above).

The airshow (pictured above) included the aerobatics skills of Adam Baker, Spanky Gallaway, and the Shetterly Squadron. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022