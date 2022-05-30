The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team (pictured above) headlined this year’s airshow.Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
MAN AND MACHINE: Airshow captivates crowd at this year’s Go Wheels Up! Texas
Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! Texas drew a crowd at the San Marcos Regional Airport for a day full of entertainment, a car show and airshow on Saturday.
The USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team headlined this year’s airshow.
The event also featured Aftershock! — a jet-powered vintage fire truck (pictured above).
The airshow (pictured above) included the aerobatics skills of Adam Baker, Spanky Gallaway, and the Shetterly Squadron.