Mask mandate appears to be helping in Texas, but experts ask Gov. Greg Abbott not to rule out a shutdown Sun, 07/26/2020 - 12:00am Three weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott required Texans to wear masks, epidemiologists and disease modelers say they are cautiously optimistic that the mandate is helping the state turn a corner in its efforts to contain an outbreak that has killed more than 4,500 Texans. Throughout the summer, Texas’ coronavirus outbreak became ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Mask mandate appears to be helping in Texas, but experts ask Gov. Greg Abbott not to rule out a shutdown