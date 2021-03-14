MASKING DECISIONS

Earlier this week Texas’ COVID-19 mask mandate became a monumental footnote in the state's 175- year history. Executive Order GA-34, lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing the capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%, was delivered by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 2. Since then,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!