Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic takes place at Texas State

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic took place Thursday at Texas State’s University Events Center with an estimated 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses available.

As of press time Thursday, many spots, however, remained open. Anyone 16 years or older was eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the mass vaccination event.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination effort continues across Hays County with over 53,000 Hays County residents fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS states that 87,120 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — approximately 47.5% of eligible adults — and 53,144 residents are fully vaccinated, 28.98%. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

Additionally, 82.79% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.78% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

Daily Record infographic by Colton Ashabranner

In San Marcos, 23,767 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of April 19, while 13,235 have been fully vaccinated.

As of March 29, all Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna vaccine.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 10,372,271 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 6,845,893 are fully vaccinated.