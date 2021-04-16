Mass COVID-19 vaccination event to take place Thursday at Texas State

A mass COVID-19 vaccination event will take place at Texas State’s University Events Center on Thursday, April 22, University President Denise Trauth announced Friday.

Trauth made the announcement during a Facebook live where Hays County and University officials discussed the upcoming vaccination effort.

“I’m extremely proud of this joint venture,” Trauth said. “It reflects the strength of the relationship that Texas State has had with Hays County and our surrounding communities, working together we’re always trying to improve the life and health of our fellow Texans.”

The mass vaccine event will take place at the UEC between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday. Texas State Student Health Services Director Dr. Emilio Carranco said the event will be able to vaccinate 6,000 people.

“We’re certainly going to encourage all members of our university community to attend that event,” Carranco said. “We’re going to try and spread the word to others. This is a really important effort on the part of Hays County and Texas State.”

To register to receive a Pfizer vaccine at the UEC visit: https://hayscountyvaccination.as.me/schedule.php.

“We’re going to do everything to make our visitors feel welcomed to this beautiful facility,” Trauth said. “We’re going to have a lot of faculty and staff volunteering because they are the ones that want to support their friends and neighbors. I encourage everyone to register and bring their family and friends to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to end COVID-19.”

Trauth said Texas State has administered 6,000 vaccine doses to the university community throughout the spring semester and will continue to provide vaccines throughout the summer.

In Hays County, 82,161 residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 44.8% of eligible adults, while 48,729 have been fully vaccinated — 26.57% — according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS states that 79.96% of Hays County residents 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 62.21% of those in the same age group are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

As of April 12, 20,836 San Marcos residents in the zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 11,894 are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

All Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna shot.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the county has held 50 vaccination clinics since COVID-19 vaccines became available. He added that the county will keep vaccinating, including walk-up clinics at Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic in San Marcos, 401 Broadway St. Suite A, on April 19 and 20, and on May 3 and 4.

“We will not let up our efforts until everyone who wants a vaccine is vaccinated,” Becerra said, adding that vaccines are not mandated. “But if you want a vaccine, we want to make sure that you get one with no hindrances.”