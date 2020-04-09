'Meals 4-One and All' initiative aims to aid community programs

In an effort to help area restaurants give back to their community in a way that helps their businesses survive, restaurateur Steve Swindell created “Meals 4-One and All” in partnership with the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative allows participating restaurants to donate one meal for every four entrees sold to organizations that provide food and services to families in need through Hays County. The programs included are HaysHope2Go, a Hays Consolidated ISD program; Hays County Food Bank; and the Greater San Marcos Youth Council.

Swindell and the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to expand their “Meals 4-One and All” throughout the county and in other Texas communities, including Austin and San Antonio.

“The solution to our challenges can be found when we work together,” said Swindell, owner of Ilario’s Italian Cuisine & Catering in Kyle. “There’s a full circle of people who want to help one another. ‘Meals 4-One and All’ is simply the vehicle to achieve it.”

The Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce will oversee, track and report all donations from the “Meals-4-One and All” initiative. Certificates for donated entrees will be distributed to approved nonprofits who will distribute them to families in need.

“The program is a win, win for everyone in Hays County,” said Julie Snyder, CEO of the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce. “Restaurants are generating meals for nonprofits struggling to keep up with demand while driving sales, which allows them to remain open, keep employees, and offer an essential need to their community.”

The number of meals donated will be updated weekly.

Restaurants currently participating in the program are Ilario’s Italian Cuisine, Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio, Subway, Gumby’s Pizza San Marcos, Crave-It Nutrition, The Texas Pie Company, Milt’s BBQ, Bravo Company Barbeque & Catering, Casa Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, Figaro’s Pizza & Pub, Palmer’s Restaurant, Bar & Courtyard, San Marcos BBQ, Weusi Wellness and The Coffee Box.

Restaurants interested in participating can review guidelines and apply on the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.kylechamber.org/meals-4/1-and-all.