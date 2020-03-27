Meals on Wheels continues providing food amidst virus scare

With the order to shelter-in-place amid COVID-19 concerns, many essential programs folks have come to rely on in Hays County, are still in operation and residents shouldn’t worry.

“We are considered an essential program, so we’re going to keep operating,” said Elizabeth Denson, site manager for Allen Woods Meals On Wheels. “On Monday the 30th we will be sending out five frozen meals to our all our senior recipients. My office in San Marcos will be open only on Mondays to send out the frozen meals, and we will be working from home and contacting our meal recipients three time a week by phone to check on their welfare and needs.”

She said the need for volunteers from the community is covered, but they are accepting monetary donations and donations of bottled water to send out with the meals, and for its drivers delivering the meal.

The contact for the San Marcos Senior Nutritional Program-Meals on Wheels Rural Capital Area is 512-353-5018.

Meals on Wheels programs are focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe and nourished in communities across the country.