Since its inception in 2016, a core focus of Mermaid Society SMTX’s mission has been the development of community centered, water focused educational programming for the San Marcos community's youngest members. Founder and Chief Creative Director July Moreno made it clear that Mermaid Society SMTX has big dreams for its programming ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!