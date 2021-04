Mermaid Society SMTX will host its 3rd Annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 24. This free family-friendly event is open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Earth Day Celebration is Sponsored by My Emergency Room 24/7 San Marcos and in partnership with Wonder World Cave ...

