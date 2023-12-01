MERRY AND BRIGHT

Sights and Sounds of Christmas lights brighten skies Wednesday, following a Christmas Tree Lighting event that kicked off this year's series of activities. Right, Sight and Sounds Board President Elva Zdeb opens San Marcos’ 37th annual Christmas festival with a special lighting ceremony held in the Paula Espinosa Community Hall. Today is the first day of the festival–starting at 5:30 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger get in free, and nightly admission is $15 and a six-day pass is $15. Today music performances start at 6 p.m.
Daily Record photos by Celeste and Jason Cook
Santa was guest of honor flipping the switch on Wednesday for the 2023 tree lighting for the Sights and Sounds Christmas celebration kickoff. Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat, Celeste Cook