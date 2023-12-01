MERRY AND BRIGHT

Sights and Sounds of Christmas lights brighten skies Wednesday, following a Christmas Tree Lighting event that kicked off this year's series of activities. Right, Sight and Sounds Board President Elva Zdeb opens San Marcos’ 37th annual Christmas festival with a special lighting ceremony held in the Paula Espinosa Community Hall. Today is the first day of the festival–starting at 5:30 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger get in free, and nightly admission is $15 and a six-day pass is $15. Today music performances start at 6 p.m.

Daily Record photos by Celeste and Jason Cook