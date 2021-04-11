Mistick Krewe of Okeanos announces 'Yardi Gras' winners

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many nonprofits to rethink their traditional activities and the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos was one of those organizations who had to forgo its annual Mardi Gras Parade in February.

But the Krewe kept the party alive with two virtual music performances and a city-wide “Yardi Gras” competition.

The event, sponsored by Century 21 Randall Morris & Associates, asked residents to show their spirit and “let the good times roll” — from home.

The winners were supposed to be announced on Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, but the winter storm delayed it further out of consideration and concern for the community and participants.

Winners were announced for best residential and best business categories on Thursday. This year's “Yardi Gras” winner was Anne Halsey whose home on Belvin Street stood out among many. Other impressive entries included Harry and Ellie Stewart, Cindi Jetton, Kristen Gerber and Stephanie Ramirez whose displays of the purple, green and gold colors during this year's Mardi Gras 2021 season were exemplary.

This year's winner in the business category was the Price Center and Garden. As is typical of the Center, their entry was a true community effort; with thanks to Vicki Hartin for her wonderful creation of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and to Gav Sears and Anna Broome who created the playful and colorful display facing San Antonio Street. Honorable mention went to AKYA Salon for its enthusiastic participation.

Mayor Jane Hughson congratulated the winners by reading a proclamation.

“On behalf of the citizens of San Marcos we gratefully acknowledge the effort, each of you made to keep the carnival spirit alive,” Hughson said. “This year, for your truly inspired efforts to spread cheer in our town during a most difficult time, when other methods of celebration were not available to us. So, thank you all.”

Above, Ryan Patrick Perkins talks to a crowd gathered to celebrate the winners of the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos' "Yardi Gras." Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos is an assumed name for Texas Council for Music and the Arts, Inc., a Texas 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Its mission is to support the music and the arts in our locality and bring neighbors together.