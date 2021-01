The Krewe of Okeanos is thrilled and excited to announce Morgan Haberle Egan as the second limited edition Mardi Gras poster artist. Egan has created a colorful and elegant depiction of a woman with a beaded mask, adorned with blind salamander earrings, set among iconic symbols of the San Marcos ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!