Murray to be county's new 4-H youth coordinator

Sierra Murray is expected to be introduced as the new 4-H and Youth Program Coordinator at today’s meeting of the Hays County Commissioners Court.

Murray will be taking on key responsibilities that include enhancing both the effectiveness and efficiency of the 4-H program here.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Room 301 of the Hays County Courthouse.

Nationally, 4H impacts the lives of more than 6,000,000 young people annually. In Hays County, under the umbrella of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4-H provides essential youth curriculum for schools, anti-bullying knowledge, STEM activities that encompass computer science, photography and video, robotics, rocketry and aerospace, as well as the more recognized 4-H programs and events. Project areas include agriculture and livestock, family and community health, natural resources and STEM.

There are in excess of 400 4-H members in the county and members have been awarded approximately $2 million in scholarships through the Texas 4-H Foundation. With four age levels for participation, members from across the county are part of six clubs including the 4-H Shooting Sports Club, the Buda 4-H Club, Dripping Springs 4-H Club, Kyle 4-H Club, West San Marcos 4-H Club and Wimberley 4-H Club.

Commissioners and Judge Ruben Becerra will also hear a presentation regarding American Rescue Act funds for six programs and requests. Among these are the Southside Community Center and KZSM, the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association. Also on the agenda for ARPA funding consideration are the Lone Star Cattlemen Foundation, the Hays County Livestock Exposition, the Wimberley Village Library Foundation and the Hays County of Emergency Services FirstNet. The Southside Community Center, represented by President Todd Salmi, and located at 518 South Guadalupe Street, offers a variety of services including serving a daily meal from 4 to 5:30 p.m., providing transitional shelter for individuals, and direct assistant for families in need whether that be rent, utility payment aid or other specific needs. The center is a nonprofit organization that works overall to fill in gaps for Hays County residents for medical care, food and shelter.

Becerra and the commissioners are also going to present a certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Hays County Auditor’s Office and an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement to Hays County Auditor Marisol Villarreal-Alonzo, from the Government Finance Officers Association.

During its consent items portion of the meeting, the court will consider authorizing the submission of a grant renewal to the Department of State Health Services for Fiscal Year 2024 Regional Local Services System/Local Public Health Services.

On the festive side, the court is looking toward the upcoming holiday season with a possible authorization of expenditures in connection to the planned public Easter egg hunt set for the courthouse grounds on April 2.

The court will also consider receiving and ratifying finalized Parks Bonds agreements that entail funding commitments between the county and Woodcreek; an interlocal agreement between the county and the City of San Marcos for funding the purchase of easements and right of way for the Purgatory Creek Improvements Project; and lastly, an interlocal agreement between the county and the City of Buda for the improvement of park facilities at sites owned by Buda.

baudet @sanmarcosrecord.com