MUSIC SQUARED

There were bubble machines and a bright blue sky that harkened to the beginning of summer, as the first Music on the Square for 2023 brought people to the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn Friday with chairs and blankets, ready to hear music and celebrate the change in seasons.

With Texas State stu- dents finished with the spring semester, it was not difficult to park and head to the courthouse lawn at 111 E. San Antonio St., for an evening of music presented by two local bands, Flight by Nothing and Dr. Juiceleg.

Downtown SMTX Manager Josie Falletta introduced the first band, Flight by Nothing, to those gathered on the courthouse lawn Friday. The music concert series is free and is a family-focused event.

Vendors usually set up around 5:30 p.m., and the opening set starts at approximately 6:30 p.m. The first scheduling of the series had to be canceled due to bad weather and so this Friday, the near 90 degree temperature and clear skies were welcoming.

Falletta said, “Every band that plays here has a strong local tie,” because it is important to give local bands the recognition and opportunity to share their music with their own community.

An audience of young to old sat in lawn chairs or stretched out on blankets with food and games. There were tents set up by some local vendors as well, adding to the overall mood of the evening. Kimber Brown was there with her daughter, Trinity and her granddaughter, blue-eyed, ginger haired Elowyn Louise Brown.

Elizabeth Emberson- Roach and Jon Roach were there with their 3-year-old son, Forest, who was enjoying blowing bubbles and exploring his fellow music enthusiasts.

There were dogs on leashes and even a duck, enjoying the music as well. Jason Johnson said he isoriginally from Arlington but now resides in San Marcos. He said the young duck he brought to the event was rescued by him recently. He said he is caring for the animal until it is old enough to be on its own.

“The best way to be friends with a duck is to state your name and your intention,” Johnson told Forest, as the youngster expressed an interest in the small bird.

This music series is one of two that is available to the public throughout the summer, Falletta said. A second music event, decades old, Summer in the Park, is expected to get underway in June, she said.

Summer in the Park is ready to feature David Beck’s Tejano Weekend on June 1; Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun on June 8; Brave Combo on June 15; Donovan Keith on June 22; and Jeff Plankenhorn on June 29.

Both concert series contribute to the persona of the city as a music and artistic hub.

For additional information about Music on the Square, go to www.DowntownSMTX. com and for Summer in the Park, https://summerintheparksm. org/artists/.