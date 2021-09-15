Nearly 37,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 37,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 36,995 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 44,133 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 118,789 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 60.6% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 140,520 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.69% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS.

As of Wednesday, 97.43% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.56% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 16,883,605 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 14,279,021 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 70.15% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday.

Vaccine clinics scheduled for upcoming SMHSfootball games

Vaccine clinics have been scheduled for San Marcos High School football games through a partnership between Mano Amiga, San Marcos Consolidated ISD and Walgreens pharmacies.

The clinics will take place beginning Friday when the Rattlers take on Lake Travis at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium — 2601 Rattler Rd. Vaccines will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the stadium’s main concourse. The event will offer $25 VISA gift cards on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone who gets vaccinated.

“With the more contagious Delta variant rapidly spreading and cases surging, it is critically urgent that we vaccinate more people in our community,” Mano Amiga Outreach Coordinator Alyssa Garza said. “It is in everyone’s best interest that all eligible San Marcans get vaccinated to save lives. If an incentive will motivate those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots, it’s an investment that benefits everyone.”

The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is authorized for people ages 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and older. Minors will need a parental consent form signed to be vaccinated at the vaccination site at Rattler Stadium.

Vaccination is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Vaccination clinics will also take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at Rattler Stadium from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Other vaccine options available

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.