New Board Members

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce announced new additions to its Board of Directors on Wednesday, just one day prior to the long-awaited opening of the Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition, set for today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites, 1001 E McCarty Lane.

In a press release, chamber officials stated that the annual board election confirmed that 'six accomplished individuals to help navigate the chamber's path forward over the next three years from October 2023 to September 2026.'

Named as board members in the election are: Jo Anna Gilland, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative (2nd Term); John Hardy, Divided Sky Roofing & Solar (2nd Term); Lee Colon, PGM of Texas; Eddie Glidewell, Comfy Air; Hondo Powell, Lower Colorado River Authority; and Kevin Wolf, Cobb Fendley.

According to the press release, these six new directors 'embody a diverse tapestry of professional expertise and regional representation. They are each dedicated to fostering growth in the local business community. As they step into their roles, the San Marcos Area Chamber is poised to embrace a future with innovation, sustainability and resilience.'

'The wealth of knowledge and experience our new directors bring to the table is truly inspiring,' 2022-23 Chairman of the Chamber Board Thomas Curtis said. 'With their guidance and input, we are confident in our ability to champion our local business community and steer the Chamber forward.”

As of Oct. 1, the 20232024 San Marcos Area Chamber Board of Directors has this slate of officers, which includes directors who are currently serving terms on the board: Chairman: Justin Payne, Frost Bank; Immediate Past Chairman: Thomas Curtis, Chuck Nash Auto Group; Chair-Elect: Cassidy Berenato, Texas Aviation Partners; Secretary: Alfonso Sifuentes, Central Texas Refuse; and Treasurer: Brooke Damron, The Damron Group Realtors.

Also included are Crystal Dixon, Edward Jones; Dominc Encinias, The Heart Church; Cassie Frow, Amazon; Will Conley, Greater San Marcos Partnership; Keely Hennig, Corridor Title; Josh Paselk, Corridor Home & Commercial; Alfonso Sifuentes, Central Texas Refuse; Kristin Williams, Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park and The Groove; and Elva Zdeb, Gary Job Corps.

The Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition is free to the public and features one of the widest gatherings of some of the region's key businesses and organizations–over 100 strong. With a football theme in play, and everyone dressed in their favorite college and university colors, one of the highlights of the day is at noon, when there is a 'Halftime Show' on tap with TXST President Kelly Damphousse, Coach David Bailiff, Athletics Director Don Coryell, football players, Boko and TXST cheerleaders on hand. Come get a photo taken with Boko and cheer on the Bobcats, who head to Waco this weekend to face Baylor University in a major gridiron contest. This is the largest business event in San Marcos and visitors can also expect door prizes, giveaways and to enjoy samples from top local restaurants.