Nominees wanted for Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award by May 21

The San Marcos Senior Advisory Board is now accepting nominations for the San Marcos Community Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award. The Volunteer award honors and recognizes one senior citizen whose volunteer efforts have made San Marcos a better place to live in. Recognition of the upcoming recipient will take place on August 21, 2021.

The nominee selection criteria are as follows:

• Be 60 years of age by August 1, 2021,

• Be involved in unpaid, volunteer activities within the San Marcos community

• Must reside in San Marcos or the San Marcos Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ),

• Must not be a member of the San Marcos Senior Citizen Advisory Board, and

• Agree to the publication of his/her name and photo.

The application form is available online at sanmarcostx.gov/seniors. Applicants must include one or two pages worth of supporting volunteer documentation. The deadline for nominees is Friday, May 21, 2021. The application packet can be mailed to or dropped off at San Marcos Parks and Recreation, 630 E. Hopkins.

For more information or a copy of the application packet contact, Nick Riali at nriali@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-393-8275.

