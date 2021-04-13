Over 24% of Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Following recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Texas Department of State Health Services asked all Texas COVID-19 vaccine providers Tuesday to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

The DSHS said the pause is recommended after six individuals reported blood clots between six and 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These after effects appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety, the DSHS added.

"The State of Texas is working in tandem with the federal government and vaccine providers to temporarily pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “While no cases of blood clots have been reported in Texas, we are taking the reports of rare adverse effects seriously and are working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines administered in our state continue to be safe and effective.

Texas has administered 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The DSHS asks that any Texan who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine to contact their healthcare provider.

“Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities,” Abbott said. “I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up."

The Hays County Local Health Department has not been allocated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. But the vaccine has been allocated directly to local providers and administered by them, including Live Oak Health Partners through its private practice, a county official said.

Several county providers were allocated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses during this week’s allocation. Texas State University’s Student Health Services was allocated 1,200 Johnson & Johnson doses — the only location in San Marcos to receive the doses from the DSHS this week.

Hays County vaccine effort continues

As of Tuesday, the DSHS reports that 71,077 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, or 38.76% of eligible adults, while 44,310 have been fully vaccinated — 24.16%. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

The DSHS states that 77.8% of Hays County residents 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 60.11% of those in the same age group are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

As of April 12, 20,836 San Marcos residents in the zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 11,894 are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

All Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the FDA’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna shot.

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Hays County visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 9,415,753 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 5,831,374 are fully vaccinated.