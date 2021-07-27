Over 39,000 San Marcos residents have received COVID-19 vaccine

Over 39,000 San Marcos residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS reports that 39,374 San Marcans living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have received one vaccine dose, while 33,680 residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.

Meanwhile, 106,700 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 55.44% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 125,389 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 64% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS.

As of Tuesday, 94.82% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.77% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 14,657,490 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,572,118 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 59.67% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccines will be available on Thursday, July 29 at three locations from 1-8 p.m. — Redwood Baptist Church, 2050 Poplar St. in San Marcos; Scudder Primary School, 400 Green Acres Dr. in Wimberley; and Walnut Spring School at 113 Tiger Lane in Dripping Springs.