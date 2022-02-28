Over 43,500 San Marcans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 43,500 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of DSHS’ most recent zip-code specific report released on Monday, 43,567 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are considered fully vaccinated, while 51,910 have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 165,829 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 65.71% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Monday. The DSHS stated that 165,829 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 77.02% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 55,049 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Monday.

Additional data shows that 89,466 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 32,484 are between 50-64 years old, 22,711 are 65-79 years old, 8,800 are 12-15 years old, 4,983 are 80 years old and older, 7,327 are between ages 5 and 11, and 58 have an unknown age, according to DSHS.

Of the 165,829 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.53% are white, 28.66% are Hispanic, 19.16% are listed as other, 8.34% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.6% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Monday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 94.17% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 20,367,305 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 17,241,685 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 75.53% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, while an estimated 63.9% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 6,276,864,Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines usually offered Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway won’t be available until further notice, according to the Hays County Local Health Department.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted