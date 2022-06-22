Over 44,700 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 44,700 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of DSHS’ most recent zip-code specific report released on Monday, 44,718 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are considered fully vaccinated, while 53,185 have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 145,574 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 67.61% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Wednesday. The DSHS stated that 169,620 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 78.78% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 601,032 Hays County citizens have received at least one additional vaccine dose as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 96.89% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Additional data shows that 91,286 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 33,032 are between 50-64 years old, 23,122 are 65-79 years old, 9,015 are 12-15 years old, 8,050 are between ages 5 and 11, 5,060 are 80 years old and older, and 55 have an unknown age, according to DSHS.

Of the 169,620 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.2% are white, 29.23% are Hispanic, 19.28% are listed as other, 7.98% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.6% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

The DSHS stated that 21,1170,633 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 17,769,632 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 78.5% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, while an estimated 65.89% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 7,000,151 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.