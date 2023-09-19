PAINT THE TOWN MAROON

Last week, Bobcat spirit was more present than ever as many local businesses were zhuzhed up in maroon and gold. The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce had a Back the Bobcats competition in which local businesses decorated their storefronts to show support to the local university’s team.

According to San Marcos Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Page Michel, the businesses were judged on a scoring matrix with four categories: the utilization of Texas State University’s brand and colors, creativity and originality, overall visual impact, the attention to detail, effective use of space, props and costumes, execution and audience engagement.

The best exterior was given to Gumby’s Pizza. Michel said the business had even changed their logo on the door to KDAMP'S, in honor of the Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, which has the same amount of letters as Gumby's and was executed in its original style.

“It was innovative and creative to rename the business for the week,” Michel said. “And to carry it out with staff uniforms [and] the business and wall doors.”

Michel said the most spirited was a well-deserved tie between two businesses: Edward Jones-Crystal Dixon and KnD’s Boutique.

“She [Crystal Dixon] had her entire staff, family members and actual, current Strutters all lined up in front of the business with a huge speaker and when the judges got out she blasted the ‘fight song’ and did an entire choreographed dance,” Michel said, adding that the win for KnD’s was well deserved also. “They [KnD’s] had their entire staff and a bunch of friends in uniform—they had matching, pink football jerseys, and they … were in the windows with music. They also had life size cutouts of Kelly Damphousse and Coach Kinne.”

Michel said the award for Best Interior was given to Edward Jones-Thaddeus Watkins, the best window was given to The Body Shop Movement Studio and honorable mentions were given to Matt Patterson Farmers Insurance Agency, Greater Texas Federal Credit Union, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors, Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, Splash Coworking, Amazon SAT2 and Ozona Bank.