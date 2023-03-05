Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Breckan (51074740) Meet the handsome Breckan! Breckan is a shy pup but warms up quickly to show off what a sweet and easy-going guy he is. Food is the way to Breckan’s heart. He’ll show off his sit, shake, and stay for yummy treats. He has fantastic leash manners and has had good interactions with other dogs. Breckan is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that weighs about 70 lbs. He has been at the shelter for almost 6 months and is ready to upgrade to a house dog. Stop by the shelter to meet this treat-loving hound!

Cat of the Week: Clove (52151823) Clove is a sweet cat who loves to explore! She was recently surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of her own. Her previous home states that she’s a fantastic indoor cat with previous good interactions with both kids and other cats. She is very playful and has a friendly personality. Clove is almost 2 years old and a Domestic Shorthair mix. Come by the shelter to meet this fabulous feline!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready to go pets are $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/ 2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx. gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx. gov or visit https://bit. ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @ smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.